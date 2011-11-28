Man stabbed in face with knife at Southampton flat
Four people have been arrested after a man was stabbed in the face at his home in Hampshire.
Police said several people came into the 47-year-old man's flat in Southampton through an open door on Sunday at around 18:00 GMT.
The offenders then ran off after stabbing the victim with a knife, causing a cut near his right eye.
Two women aged 22 and 28 and two men aged 19 and 41 were arrested and are being held in police custody.
