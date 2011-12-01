A 105-year-old woman in Hampshire has been the victim of what police have described as a "despicable and disgraceful" distraction burglary.

Two men posed as water company officials when they arrived at the woman's home in Arrow Close, Boyatt Wood, Eastleigh, on Tuesday afternoon.

She later found jewellery including a 22ct gold wedding ring belonging to her late mother stolen as well as £80 cash.

Police said the centenarian was shaken by the ordeal and had trouble sleeping.

Ch Insp Andy Houghton from Hampshire Constabulary added: "This is a despicable and disgraceful crime where heartless thieves have targeted an elderly and vulnerable woman in her own home."

The man who distracted the woman is described as being white, in his 40s, 5ft 8in, clean shaven, with short dark close cut hair, a large build, and a local Hampshire accent.

His accomplice is described as similar looking but shorter. The woman told police they may have been brothers.

Police have appealed for witnesses in the area between 14:45 and 17:00 GMT who may have seen the men.