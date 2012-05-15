Paedophile Ronald Dean dies in prison aged 83
- Published
A paedophile from Hampshire jailed for 25 years for a string of sex offences spanning more than half a century has died in prison aged 83.
Ronald Dean, of Chandler's Ford, near Southampton, was convicted of 25 counts including rape, indecent assault and perverting the course of justice.
Dean was pronounced dead at HMP Albany, on the Isle of Wight, on Sunday.
A Prison Service spokesperson said Dean was believed to have died from natural causes.
He was pronounced dead in the prison healthcare wing.
"As with all deaths in custody, the independent Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will conduct an investigation," the spokesperson said.
Dean's trial last year heard his victims were between three and 16 years old.
His crimes only came to light when he was in his 80s.