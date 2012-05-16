Further arrest over stabbing of four in Southampton
- Published
A ninth person has been arrested in connection with a multiple stabbing in central Southampton.
The 20-year-old man from south-east London was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and violent disorder.
Four men were found at a pub in Belle Vue Road, a house in Cranbury Avenue and at Royal South Hants Hospital with serious arm, hand and abdominal injuries on 8 May.
A 17-year-old boy from London has already been charged over the incident.
He is accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and violent disorder.
A 27-year-old man from London also remains in custody.
