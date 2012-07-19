Image caption The mother-of-two claimed she was provoked, but was convicted after a trial

A woman who battered her mother-in-law to death with a rolling pin must serve at least 11 years in prison.

Baljit Kaur Buttar, 56, was found dead in February 2011 in the Southampton house she had been staying in for six months with her son and his wife.

Rajvinder Kaur, 37, denied murder but admitted manslaughter.

The mother-of-two claimed she was provoked, but was convicted of murder after a trial at Winchester Crown Court. She received a life sentence.

During the trial Kaur told jurors Mrs Buttar had been unkind, called her names and lashed out at her with a broom handle.

Sentencing, Mr Justice Burnett told Kaur: "You completely lost your self-control and the attack that followed was a frenzied one.

"You exploded in a rage."

'Repeatedly beaten'

The court heard that Mrs Buttar was "beaten repeatedly" and a paramedic later found her lying naked and dead in the bath.

During the nine-day trial, the jury was shown a video taken at the scene.

It showed the bathroom floor covered in blood and further blood around the kitchen where the rolling pin was discovered.

Prosecutor Bill Mousley QC told jurors that paramedic John Pike was called to the property on 25 February 2011 after receiving a report a woman had suffered a heart attack.

He witnessed shouting between Kaur and her husband Iqbal Singh and found her washing her mother-in-law's body with a handheld shower in the bath.

The couple's two sons, aged nine and 18 months, were also at the flat.

Mrs Buttar had been staying with the family in Broadlands Road since August 2010. She was due to return to India on 27 February, two days after her death.

Following the conviction, Kerry Maylin, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "Whatever the reason for her deadly violence, it was not justifiable."

"Our thoughts at this difficult moment go with Mr Singh and his children, who not only have lost their mother and their grandmother but also will have to live all their lives with this tragedy."