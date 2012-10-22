A pedestrian has died a week after being struck by a car in Hampshire.

The man, from Basingstoke, was taken to hospital in the town after suffering a head injury in the incident on Winchester Road on 14 October.

The injury was not initially deemed to be life threatening but his condition worsened overnight.

He was transferred to Southampton General Hospital where he died on Sunday. The driver, a 36-year-old woman, was shaken but uninjured.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash.