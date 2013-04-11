British man Adam Robinson admits US child sex charge
A British man has admitted sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in the United States after meeting her online.
Adam Robinson travelled to California and carried out a "lewd act" on the child at a motel in Redlands between 15 and 23 December.
The 21-year-old, from Fleet, Hampshire, had denied six counts of committing "lewd acts upon a child" but changed his plea on one of the offences.
He will be sentenced on 7 May when the other five counts will be dismissed.
Papers from San Bernardino Superior Court showed a plea bargain was agreed.
Robinson will remain in custody ahead of sentencing.
