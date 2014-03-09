Steve the sturgeon fish found after Romsey flood escape
- Published
A metre-long fish that escaped from an aquatic centre during recent flooding has been found.
The sturgeon, named Steve, swam out of World of Water in Romsey, Hampshire when it was inundated by flood water in early February.
But now staff at a car wash a mile from the centre have discovered him in a deep puddle.
A larger koi carp fish named Chadwick escaped at the same time but, despite sightings, has not yet been retrieved.
Centre manager Mark Bradbury said he was "hugely relieved" Steve had been recovered and "only a little worse for wear for his travels."
The seven-year-old fish was used as part of the shop's displays, but Mr Bradbury said similar fish would retail for up to £1,000.
"He must have crossed the road and got to the petrol station through the flood water. He's got a few bumps and scrapes but is happy to be back with his friends," he explained.
The centre has now re-opened after being closed for three weeks because of the floods.