Man denies stalking MP Mike Hancock
- Published
A man has denied stalking the Hampshire MP Mike Hancock by allegedly causing him "serious alarm or distress".
Les Cummings, 69, of Berkshire Close, Portsmouth, pleaded not guilty during a hearing at the city's crown court where the case was adjourned.
He is accused of sending Mr Hancock, the MP for Portsmouth South, offensive emails and distributing offensive leaflets to the public.
Mr Hancock is currently suspended from the Liberal Democrats
The accused is also charged with accosting the MP outside his constituency office and displaying alarming behaviour towards him.
Mr Hancock was suspended in January pending the outcome of a civil case at the High Court.
