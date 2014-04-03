Woman hit by lorry on A303 near Andover in early hours
- Published
A woman has been taken to hospital with life-changing injuries after she was hit by a lorry in Hampshire.
Police said the 24-year-old woman was struck on the eastbound carriageway of the A303, near Andover, at about 02:40 BST.
The road was closed overnight between the A343 and the A3057, Middle Wallop and Wherwell junctions, but has since reopened.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
