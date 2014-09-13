Penelope Davis New Forest murder: More time to question man
- Published
Police investigating the murder of a woman found dead in the New Forest have been given more time to question a man.
The 36-year-old man, arrested over Penelope Davis's killing, can be held until about 19:30 BST.
Mrs Davis, 47, known as Pennie, was tending to her horses when she was attacked.
Her body was found in a field on Leygreen Farm, Beaulieu by her husband, Pete on 2 September. A total of five people have been arrested in the case.
Hampshire Constabulary said Mrs Davis, a supermarket worker, may have been followed from Sainsbury's in Hampton Lane, Blackfield.
Officers have appealed for witnesses who saw Mrs Davis's dark green Toyota Land Cruiser travelling between the supermarket and the field at Leygreen Farm between 13:30 and 15:00 on 2 September.
A 28-year-old woman from Hythe, Hampshire, arrested on Thursday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, has been released on bail until 3 November.
Leanne Doyle, 24, of Beech Crescent, Hythe, was charged on Monday with assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.
She has been bailed and is due to appear at Winchester Crown Court on 1 October.
A 22-year-old man, previously arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on bail, while a 37-year-old man held on suspicion of assisting an offender was also bailed.
Crimestoppers has offered a £5,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of Mrs Davis's killer.