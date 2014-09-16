DFDS Portsmouth to Le Havre ferry route to close
Ferry company DFDS has announced it is to close its Portsmouth and Le Havre service by the end of the year.
The company said the daily service to Normandy carried 185,000 passengers last year, but has been losing money.
It said cost-cutting measures since 2012 had had limited effect.
A DFDS statement said the prospect of higher fuel costs to comply with tougher EU limits on sulphur emissions from 2015 meant the route "does not have a viable future".
It said it would be holding consultation with French unions about the closure.
