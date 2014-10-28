Four people are being questioned by police over three "very frightening" burglaries in Hampshire.

The men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to burgle following incidents in West End, Bishops Waltham and Hambledon.

On 6 August a retired couple were tied up and threatened while jewellery, watches and firearms were taken from their home in West End, Southampton.

The men, aged 26, 29, 49 and 53, were arrested on Tuesday morning.

Police had raided eight addresses in Southampton, Eastleigh and Hedge End.

In the early hours of 3 September a Bishops Waltham was broken in to and antiques were stolen.

At 02:00 BST 9 October two women aged 90 and 27 were tied up at a home in Hambledon and antique items of jewellery and silver were targeted.

Det Supt Victoria Dennis said: "Each of these burglaries would have been very frightening for the victims involved."