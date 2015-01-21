Isle of Wight council leader Ian Stephens steps down
The leader of Isle of Wight council has stepped down at a full council meeting.
Councillor Ian Stephens said he "feels the time is right to step aside so the council can... move forward".
A new leader, Jonathan Bacon, also of the Island Independents, was voted in minutes later according to the council's official Twitter feed.
Mr Bacon represents the ward of Brading, St Helens and Bembridge. and is executive member for children's services.
