A swan was found dead after being shot with a crossbow bolt, police said.

The animal was found on the river bank in Darby Green Lane, Blackwater, Hampshire.

Hampshire Constabulary said two men were seen armed with a crossbow and a large rifle, presumed to be an air weapon, at about 12:30 BST on Sunday.

One man is described as white, in his 20s, tall and with ginger hair. He was wearing a khaki baseball cap and was carrying a case for an air rifle.

The second man was described as white, in his 20s and of a stocky build.

He was wearing blue jeans, a blue top and was carrying a sack.

PC Geoff Hill said: "This was a horrible incident where an animal was needlessly killed.

"I am appealing for anyone with any information that could assist the investigation or who might have seen anybody fitting the descriptions to contact me on 101."