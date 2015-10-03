Image copyright Google Image caption The man, whose body was found near a Tesco supermarket, is believed to have been in his late 40s

The body of a man has been found on the pavement near a supermarket in Portsmouth.

A police cordon was in place on Crasswell Street near a large branch of Tesco after the body was found at 07:00 BST.

Hampshire Constabulary said the death is not being treated as suspicious and the man's next of kin have been informed.

He is believed to have been in his late 40s.

Detectives are examining CCTV footage from the area.