Milford on Sea replacement beach huts approved
- Published
New beach huts have been approved to replace those lost in the St Valentine's Day storm on the Hampshire coast in 2014.
New Forest District Council's cabinet agreed for 119 new huts to be built at Milford-on-Sea for about £1.3m.
They will be concrete, with none at the eastern end of the lower promenade where most damage was incurred.
Many of the old privately-owned huts were destroyed by waves and high winds, with the rest demolished later.
The council said analysis showed the wave forces hitting the beach huts at the eastern end were almost four times of those hitting the huts elsewhere.
The new huts will also be set further back into the upper promenade, enabling the lower promenade to be widened and reducing their exposure to the elements.
In addition, a curved access ramp will be built for the western end of the site to improve access.
The decision follows a public meeting held in August which about 600 people attended, where the options were discussed.
A planning application is due to be submitted within the next few weeks.
It is expected to go to the planning committee's January meeting for a decision.
The council said a formal consultation process would also take place.