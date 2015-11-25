'Temporary fix' for leaking Gosport gas main
Temporary repairs have been made to a gas main in Hampshire which led to a road being closed and homes evacuated.
Engineers from gas distributor SGN worked through the night at Rowner Road, Gosport, to make the area safe.
Spokeswoman Hannah Adam said: "It's difficult to confirm exactly how long it will take to complete the permanent repair but we expect to be onsite for the next couple of days."
The northbound side of the road has reopened.
However, the southbound side remains closed. Diversion signs are in place.
Engineers were first called to the site just after 04:00 GMT on Tuesday.
The residents who were evacuated were returned to their homes later on in the day.
