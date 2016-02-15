Murder probe as Newport attack victim Gary Stacey dies
A man who was assaulted on the Isle of Wight in the early hours of Sunday has died.
Gary Stacey, 49, of Carisbrooke, was found with serious head injuries in St James' Street, Newport, early on Sunday. He died in hospital on Monday morning.
A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Two other men who were arrested in connection with the attack have been released with no further action.
A post-mortem examination on Mr Stacey is due to take place later.
