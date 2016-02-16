Image copyright Chris Hollingshead Image caption The owner of the 25ft (7.6m)-model dinosaur said it takes about five men to move it

A dinosaur was left in the middle of a high street courtesy of some "drunken pranksters", it is believed.

A 25ft (7.6m) model triceratops had to be removed from High Street in Godshill on the Isle of Wight after it was dragged from the Jurassic Garden.

Owner Martin Simpson said he was shocked to see the model appearing on social media over the weekend.

The dinosaur is part of Mr Simpson's shop garden, where he sells prehistoric gems and fossils.

He said: "It takes about five blokes to move the dinosaur a couple of inches, so it was definitely a concerted effort and drink was probably involved."

He added he would now be securing the dinosaur to make sure the incident did not happen again.

A photo of the obstruction was taken by Chris Hollingshead, who spotted it when he was driving home from work on Saturday morning and later posted a photograph on social media.

Staff from Island Roads, which operates road maintenance on the island, returned the dinosaur to the Jurassic Garden.

A spokesperson said: "Three of our staff attended the scene and placed it back into the garden from where it had been removed.

"The road was reopened within a short period of our arrival on site."