Image copyright Family handout Image caption Keziah Flux-Edmonds was found unconscious next to her father's body and the remains of the family's two dogs

A man who killed his six-year-old daughter had told a therapist he had dreamed of murdering the girl and his wife, a report has said.

But the Serious Case Review found the death of Keziah Flux-Edmonds at her home in East Cowes, Isle of Wight, could not easily have been prevented.

Keziah was drowned in a bath in June by her father Darren, 44, who killed the family dogs before killing himself.

The report said Mr Flux-Edmonds was not thought to be a danger to others.

Image copyright family photo Image caption Keziah' mother Nikki said she had been a "child full of happiness"

In December, an inquest heard how police found Keziah lifeless on her bed next to the soaked bodies of the family's two pet dogs.

Officers were called to the home in Cromwell Avenue after Keziah's mother received a text from her estranged husband which said: "You've taken everything and I will leave you with just memories."

The pair had separated in April after a 12-year marriage.

'Probing questions'

The Serious Case Review said Mr Flux-Edmonds had told a therapist of his nightmare three weeks before the tragedy.

The report said the therapist asked "probing questions" and assessed that there was no "intention to act".

The inquiry, by the island's Safeguarding Children Board, also said Mr Flux-Edmonds had been treated for depression by a number of different GPs.

But one told the Board: "We can't refer every child living in a house with mental health issues - there are so many."

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Darren Flux-Edmonds, 44, killed himself at the family home in Cromwell Avenue, East Cowes

The report said information about the family was not fully shared between police, health and social services.

But it said there were no "evident actions or inactions by professionals" which could have prevented the deaths.

Derek Benson, the Board's chairman, said the report's five recommendations were, "in the main... for partner agencies to take a more holistic view and to 'Think Family' when managing cases".