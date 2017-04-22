Image copyright ABP Southampton Half Marathon Image caption A half marathon has taken place in the city for the past two years

As Southampton prepares for its first marathon in over 30 years, motorists are being warned of road closures.

Southampton City Council Council said numerous roads would be shut from 08:00 BST on Sunday with diversions in place.

The run starts at 09:00 at Palmerston Park and finishes at the Guildhall Square.

Two of the city's three bridges, Itchen Bridge and Cobden Bridge, will be closed, although Northam Bridge will remain open into the city centre.

The route passes many of the city's landmarks, including the Bargate and St Mary's Stadium.

Road closures map

The event also includes a half marathon, 10k, and one-mile family run - all roads are expected to reopen by 16:00.

Dee Caffari, Helena Lucas and Sarah Ayton, will be among the 10,000 runners taking part.

About 30,000 people are expected to line the streets to watch the event.