M3 closure as crash lorry sheds paper and diesel
- Published
A section of the M3 motorway was closed southbound after a lorry carrying 20 tonnes of paper overturned.
The lorry also shed about 150 litres (32 gallons) of diesel on the road at junction 12 for Eastleigh on Sunday night and left a crash barrier damaged.
A 50-year-old man has been arrested for failing to provide a specimen, Hampshire Constabulary said. No other vehicle was involved.
The road reopened at 07:45 GMT. Delays of up to 30 minutes were reported.
The approaches from Eastleigh, Chandlers Ford and Otterbourne were also busy.
South Central Ambulance Service's hazardous area response team attended the scene.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.