Image copyright Police handout Image caption Winchester Crown Court heard Carl Scott died after suffering a "heavy blow" from an ornamental tomahawk

A schizophrenic man killed an acquaintance with an ornamental tomahawk and knives before leaving his body to be found more than a month later, a jury has decided.

Carl Scott's decomposed body was discovered at his flat in Birch Court, Winchester, on 22 March 2017.

David Gray, 36, had claimed he killed the 37-year-old in self-defence.

But the jury at Winchester Crown Court returned a finding of unlawful killing. Gray will be sentenced at a later date.

Previously the court heard Gray had confessed to three people in the days following the killing but was not believed.

He told one man: "He's been there 11 days. He's got an axe in his head and I locked him in there."

Kerry Maylin, prosecuting, said a "heavy blow" from the ornamental tomahawk had fractured Mr Scott's skull, on or around 12 February.

He was then stabbed five times in the back as he lay "prone and defenceless", she said.

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption An image of an ornamental tomahawk similar to the one allegedly used in the killing was shown to the jury

The tomahawk's broken-off handle was found in the flat along with the weapon's head and two badly-bent and bloodstained knives, the jury heard.

By chance, Gray, a homeless drug user, was arrested the day before the body was discovered.

Police found him in Winchester Cathedral, waving a large altar cross above his head, the court heard.

Gray was initially charged with Mr Scott's murder but was later found to be unfit to stand trial due to his "fluctuating mental capacity".

Image copyright Google Image caption Carl Scott's body was found at a house in Birch Court, Winchester

Adjourning the case for a sentencing date to be fixed, Judge Jane Miller QC said she would have to impose a hospital order with a section 41 restriction.

She said only the home secretary would be able to authorise Gray's release.

A murder trial could still be held if his mental health improved, she added.

Afterwards Mr Scott's father, David, paid tribute to his "kind, generous and popular son".

He said Gray had delayed the trial by refusing to attend court, exacerbating the family's pain and suffering.