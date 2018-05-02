Image caption Police patrols in Blackwater have increased since the shooting

Further arrests have been made in connection with a shooting in Hampshire that left a teenager seriously injured.

The 17-year-old victim suffered life-changing injuries after he was shot in the torso at a garage block in Hearsey Gardens, Blackwater, in February.

Five people have been re-arrested on offences including conspiracy to murder and assisting an offender.

A 16-year-old boy has been newly arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police said warrants were executed at five addresses in north east Hampshire and all those re-arrested were from Blackwater.

A 16-year-old boy and 41-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. They been released on bail until May 25.

A 35-year-old woman and 39-year-old man were also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. They have been released while inquiries continue.

A 50-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, and was released under investigation.

A 41-year-old man from Farnborough was previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on February 11. He was released while inquiries continue.