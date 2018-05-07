A pedestrian has died in a crash involving two cars in Hampshire.

A Ford Focus and Peugeot Partner Tepee crashed on Beacon Hill Road in Fleet shortly before 02:00 BST, Hampshire Constabulary said.

The pedestrian, a 43-year-old man from the town, was struck and died at the scene. No-one else was hurt.

Police have appealed for any witnesses who saw either vehicle prior to the crash, or the pedestrian, to contact the force.