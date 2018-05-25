Image copyright Hampshire Fire and Rescue Image caption The fire started in the hold of the cargo ship which was in a dry dock

More than 60 firefighters are working to control a fire which started aboard a cargo ship earlier.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Western Docks at about 14:00 BST when a fire started in the hold of the Sirina, a bulk carrier.

It was sitting in a dry dock and contained about 28,000 tonnes of scrap metal at the time.

Everyone has been accounted for and South Central Ambulance Service said no casualties have been reported.

Residents in Millbrook and Marchwood have been advised to keep windows closed due to the amount of smoke in the air.

At about 20:00 a spokesman for the fire service said about 60 firefighters remained at Western Docks tackling the fire, along with personnel from the coastguard and other agencies.