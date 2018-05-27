Image copyright Mutiny Festivals

Two young people have died after falling ill at a dance music festival in Hampshire.

An 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man died in separate incidents at Mutiny Festival in Portsmouth.

Hampshire Police said the deaths at the festival site in King George V Playing Fields, Cosham, were not being treated as suspicious.

The two-day festival features artists performing electronic music including drum 'n' bass, garage and hip hop.

Organisers said on social media that they were "devastated" about the deaths.