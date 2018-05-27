Andover house destroyed after fire in garden
A house has been destroyed by a fire which started in the property's garden.
The blaze on Saturday afternoon in Pilgrims Road, Andover, spread to a neighbouring house, damaging its roof.
Seven crews wearing breathing apparatus spent almost three hours putting out the fire after being called to the scene at 16:42 BST.
Nobody was injured, but 10 residents had to be rehoused by the council, the fire service said.
A Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said a cause had not yet been confirmed.