Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Izabela Dauti had been "exploiting Mr Cox for some time", police said.

A woman has been jailed for the manslaughter of her 84-year-old neighbour after she failed to call paramedics immediately to treat his head wound.

Malcolm Cox was found with a 2in (6cm) cut to the back of his head at Izabela Dauti's home in Andover, Hampshire, on 15 November 2016.

He died the following day at North Hampshire Hospital in Basingstoke.

Dauti, 40, was jailed for four and a half years at Winchester Crown Court.

A jury found her guilty of manslaughter following a three-week trial.

The court heard Mr Cox, who was Dauti's neighbour on Bell Road, had been injured some time before the ambulance service was called.

He died from multiple organ failure due to blood loss from a scalp injury, together with contributory heart disease.

Det Ch Insp David Brown said: "It is clear that Dauti had been exploiting Mr Cox, an elderly vulnerable man, for some time.

"She failed to give him the care he needed when he sustained his head injury."