A former youth football coach abused a teenage victim "at least twice a week", a court heard.

Bob Higgins, 65, is accused of groping and other abuse against 24 boys, many of whom were trainees at Southampton and Peterborough United.

A man referred to as Complainant A told the jury he was sexually abused "at least twice a week" over a period of months when he was a young teenager.

Mr Higgins denies 50 counts of indecent assault at Salisbury Crown Court.

The charges, dating between 1971 and 1996, arose after the NSPCC set up a helpline to deal with sexual abuse in football, the jury was told.

Image caption Bob Higgins "coerced" a victim into reciprocal sex acts, the court heard

A video recording of a police interview with Complainant A, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was played to the court.

"It didn't feel right... I knew in my heart it was totally wrong," he said.

"I knew nothing about sex. I lost my virginity to Bob Higgins."

The jury was told he was "coerced" into performing reciprocal sex acts with Mr Higgins.

Image caption Bob Higgins is on trial at Salisbury Crown Court

Complainant A told the court that at one point he threatened to assault Mr Higgins with an axe, saying he wanted to "pay him back" for what he had done.

Years later, he said Mr Higgins had apologised and told him "I found God and I need to say sorry".

"He didn't say 'I'm sorry for abusing you', just 'I'm sorry'. It's because he knew what had happened and he needed to apologise," Complainant A told the court.

The man said he had told no-one about the abuse until his wife in 2013.

In the video, Complainant A said he was aware of a previous trial involving Mr Higgins but went to police after seeing media reports about fresh allegations in 2016.

"I couldn't let it go again," he said.

Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Bob Higgins denies 50 counts of indecent assault

He said he remembers someone in a BBC programme about abuse allegations in football saying "if you remain quiet you are protecting your abuser". The next day he called the NSPCC.

The jury earlier heard Mr Higgins, from Southampton, was found not guilty at a trial for similar offences in the 1990s.

The trial continues.