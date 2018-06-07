Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Registered sex offender Sam Ashley spiked the drinks of men he had met on a gay dating app

A police force has been told to change its procedures following its investigation into a registered sex offender who used gay dating app Grindr to commit further offences.

Sam Ashley, 30, was jailed for drugging and attacking men he met on the app.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) recommended changes to Hampshire Constabulary's management of sex offenders.

Its report concluded no police staff had a case to answer for misconduct.

The BBC has approached Hampshire Constabulary for comment.

Ashley received a 23-year prison sentence at Portsmouth Crown Court last week.

He had been found guilty of four rapes, four charges of administering a substance with intent and two counts of attempted rape.

Drinks spiked

Ashley would identify victims on Grindr, meet them and then drug them without their knowledge.

He attacked them once they were left in a "stupefied" state, the Crown Prosecution Service said following the trial.

Three of the men raped had their drinks spiked while another thought he was being offered painkiller tablets for a headache.

Ashley, also known by the surname Davis, from Fareham, had denied all 10 charges which related to attacks in 2016.

A five-month IOPC inquiry into how Hampshire Constabulary handled the case concluded two police staff should be "offered learning recommendations" over management of registered sex offenders.

It said the force had implemented its recommendations over "improved sharing and recording of information on internal logs and changes to how risk assessments are conducted".