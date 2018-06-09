Image copyright SCAS HART Image caption A piece of unexploded ordnance was discovered in the River Itchen

Homes were evacuated and part of a city centre was closed after a suspected World War Two bomb was discovered in a river.

The piece of unexploded ordnance was found in the River Itchen near Blue Ball Hill, Winchester.

A bomb disposal team removed the device but the area was closed off to the public until about 20:20 BST on Friday.

Road closures were later lifted, and residents were allowed to return to their homes.

A performance by comedian Shappi Khorsandi at the Theatre Royal Winchester went ahead.

She tweeted: "I'm so excited my Winchester show is sold out... this is my uni town and all my uni friends have come too... but Winchester city centre has been closed because [of an] unexploded WW2 bomb."

"That's so Winchester," she added.