Man rescued from yacht in the Solent after seizure
- 10 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man was rescued from a yacht in the Solent after he collapsed and suffered a seizure.
An RNLI lifeboat and a helicopter were deployed to the 40ft charter off Osborne Bay at 15:40 BST on Saturday.
Two lifeboat crew members boarded the yacht and a paramedic was lowered from the helicopter to treat the man, 43, who was conscious in the cockpit.
The yacht was sailed to Gunwharf Quay, Portsmouth, and the man was taken to hospital.