Image copyright RNLI Image caption The man was taken to hospital after the boat was sailed to Gunwharf Quay

A man was rescued from a yacht in the Solent after he collapsed and suffered a seizure.

An RNLI lifeboat and a helicopter were deployed to the 40ft charter off Osborne Bay at 15:40 BST on Saturday.

Two lifeboat crew members boarded the yacht and a paramedic was lowered from the helicopter to treat the man, 43, who was conscious in the cockpit.

The yacht was sailed to Gunwharf Quay, Portsmouth, and the man was taken to hospital.