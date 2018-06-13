Image copyright Google Image caption God's House Tower was used as the city gaol in the 1700s

A £2.7m refit to bring a 700-year-old tower in the centre of Southampton back into public use begins next month.

God's House Tower - once part of the city's medieval walls - is to be turned into an arts and heritage venue with a cafe and elevated views of the city.

Work will include the installation of a lift and a new extension.

The former gatehouse, which was used as a city jail in the 1700s, has been empty since an archaeology museum moved out in 2011.

The tower, owned by the city council and leased to A Space Arts, is expected to open in summer 2019 and include an exhibition to bring the building's history back to life.

Tony Spencer of A Space Arts, who is developing a programme for the exhibition space, said it would be a privilege to retell "the forgotten history of God's House Tower".

The project is being funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund and Arts Council England, among others.