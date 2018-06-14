Image caption Police forces have previously run ad campaigns on football-related abuse

A police force has said it will deploy dedicated response cars to deal with domestic abuse after England's World Cup matches.

An extra five vehicles will be on duty on matchdays, Hampshire Constabulary said.

Previous research suggested domestic abuse rose by up to 38% after England games, the force said.

Hampshire has the lowest arrest rate for domestic abuse in England and Wales, according to a police watchdog.

It also has the lowest percentage of charges, the Inspectorate of Constabulary reported in November.

Image caption An extra 10 officers in five cars will be deployed on matchdays, Hampshire police said

Hampshire Constabulary said the 10 extra officers would protect abuse victims and gather evidence.

Ch Insp Mike Haines said: "We know the tournament leads to an increase in both alcohol-related violence and domestic abuse.

"These additional officers will... spend more time with victims of abuse and help them with safeguarding,"

Extra police will also be on duty in Hampshire for the World Cup Final on 15 July.

Image caption Abuse charity chief executive Claire Lambon said Polish women were also being offered support

Hampshire's Southern Domestic Abuse Service, which runs seven refuges for women and children, said it also had extra staff on duty for the games.

Chief executive Claire Lambon said: "It's not just England fans... We've reached out for example to the Polish community to promote our services."

Domestic abuse rose by at least 26% on previous England World Cup matchdays, research from Lancaster University suggested in 2014.

The figure rose to 38% when England lost, according to the study of the Lancashire area during tournaments in 2002, 2006 and 2010.