Two men held over rape near tattoo shop in Southampton
- 15 June 2018
Two men have been arrested following the rape of a woman behind a tattoo studio in Southampton.
The 28-year-old victim was attacked in an alleyway off Howards Grove behind Guys and Dolls Tattoo and Piercing Studio in Shirley.
It happened at about 01:30 BST on 3 June.
Police said, two men in their 30s, both from Southampton, were arrested on suspicion of rape and have been released while investigations continue.