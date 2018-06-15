Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Two men held over rape near tattoo shop in Southampton

  • 15 June 2018
Guys and Dolls Tattoo and Piercing Studio in Shirley
Image caption The assault happened behind Guys and Dolls Tattoo and Piercing Studio in Shirley

Two men have been arrested following the rape of a woman behind a tattoo studio in Southampton.

The 28-year-old victim was attacked in an alleyway off Howards Grove behind Guys and Dolls Tattoo and Piercing Studio in Shirley.

It happened at about 01:30 BST on 3 June.

Police said, two men in their 30s, both from Southampton, were arrested on suspicion of rape and have been released while investigations continue.

