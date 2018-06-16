Image copyright Google Image caption Police said shots were reported being fired at the windscreen of a silver Vauxhall Astra from a blue Ford Focus

Shots are believed to have been fired at the windscreen of a car before a high-speed chase through Southampton.

Someone in a blue Ford Focus opened fire on a silver Vauxhall Astra in Walnut Avenue. No injuries were reported.

Both cars were then involved in a chase and overtook six other vehicles on Church Hill, Hampshire Constabulary believes.

People in those vehicles are being urged to come forward.

The force has appealed for anyone who saw the cars being driven on the A27 between Wide Lane and Church Hill on Wednesday evening, or anyone who may have dashcam footage, to contact them.