Image copyright Robert White Image caption The front of the car ended up in the lounge of a man's house

A suspected drink-driver crashed his car through a wall and into the lounge of a house.

The silver Ford Focus was driven into the house on York Road in Eastleigh, Hampshire, at about 04:30 BST on Friday.

Police said the front of the vehicle ended up in the lounge and that the road was closed while surveyors assessed how to move the car safely.

The driver, 21, ran off on foot and was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

Hampshire Police said he was later released under investigation.

Image copyright Robert White Image caption The road in Eastleigh was closed while surveyors assessed the damage

