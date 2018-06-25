Man hunted after woman raped in Fleet woodland
- 25 June 2018
A man is being hunted and discarded belongings are being sought after a woman was raped in Hampshire woodland.
The victim, in her 20s, was attacked in woodland between Beacon Hill Road, Aldershot Road and Fleet Road in Fleet between 00:20 and 01:00 BST on Sunday.
Hampshire Constabulary is looking for any items found in the area since then, as well as dashcam footage from around the time it happened.
The woman is being supported by specially trained officers, it said.