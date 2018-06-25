Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Christopher Dale suffered a head injury and died after being taken to hospital

A cyclist who died after a crash with a bus was a "witty, caring and loving man", his family has said in a tribute.

Christopher Dale, 71, from Cosham, Portsmouth, was involved in a smash with the single-decker bus on Northern Road just before 09:30 on Saturday.

He suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital, but has since died. Police are appealing for witnesses.

In a statement, his family described Mr Dale as "a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend".

"He loved helping people and riding his bike, which was such a joy and pleasure for him," they added.

"He will always be greatly missed and loved.

"We are blessed and extremely grateful to have known such a great, witty, caring and loving man."