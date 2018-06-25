Image copyright Island Echo Image caption The three were in a small dinghy on the River Medina at about midnight when it capsized

Three people have been rescued from the river near the Isle of White Festival.

It is believed their dinghy capsized at about midnight while they were attempting to listen to the headline act The Killers.

The coastguard said it had fished two adults out of the River Medina in Newport and carried them through the mud to safety at low tide. A third person scrambled to shore for help.

They were all treated for cold shock in hospital.

Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) helm Mark Harker said there had been "a lot of traffic" on the river that night with water taxis transferring festival goers, and other people in vessels attempting to listen to the music from the water.

Two people were pulled from the river by a water taxi and transferred to the RNLI's inshore craft but low tide meant the crew had carry them through the mud to the shore.

The third occupant made it to the river bank and was picked up by Ventnor's coastguard rescue team.

Image copyright Island Echo Image caption The RNLI said the river was busy with craft due to the Isle of Wight Festival

Mr Harker said: "You can end up with a lot of vessels in a small proximity with limited water, maybe the individuals are not used to being on the water late at night.

"It's hard to navigate, there are a lot of distractions from the noise of the festival and the lights - it's not a good place to be with a vessel."

The RNLI carried out a similar rescue on Friday when a father got stuck in the mud as he tried to collect his son from Isle of Wight Festival by boat.