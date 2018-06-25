A 17-year-old boy has denied murdering his six-week-old son.

Police were called to an address in Southampton on 11 February.

The BBC understands the infant was found with head injuries and an injury to the nose. He later died in hospital.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty to murder at Winchester Crown Court on Friday. He is next due in court on 24 August.

His trial has been listed for 13 November.

A 19-year-old woman was also arrested in connection with the death and has been released on bail until 3 July.