Image copyright Family handout Image caption The 32-year-old was last seen at the festival in the early hours of Sunday

The family of a Canadian woman missing since attending the Isle of Wight Festival have appealed for help in tracing her.

Michelle Pelletier, 32, was last seen at the festival in Newport on Sunday.

Posting an appeal on social media for help, her family said: "She set out on an adventure of a lifetime and we have no idea what has happened to her."

Hampshire Constabulary said: "We are carrying out enquiries with colleagues from other forces."

'Sick with worry'

The force said it had been reported Ms Pelletier was last seen at the festival between 02:00 and 03:30 BST on Sunday.

Posting on Facebook, her sister, Pamela Pelletier, said: "We are beyond sick with worry - sitting here so far away is leaving us hopeless."

Her family described her as a "fun girl who loves music and travel".

The festival at Newport took place between 21-24 June.