Portsmouth lifting platform detaches from tower block
- 27 June 2018
A lifting platform on the side of a tower block that is currently under construction has become detached leading to the closure of a major city centre road.
Station Street, in Portsmouth, was closed on Tuesday night as a "precautionary measure", the city council said.
It is expected to remain closed during Wednesday morning.
Members of the public have been advised to avoid the area.