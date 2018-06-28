Image copyright SCAS Image caption Some of the debris outside the house that was thrown at the crews

Ambulance crews were attacked with bricks after responding to a false claim that a 13-year-old girl was in cardiac arrest.

A rapid response car and ambulance were sent to a house in Eastleigh, Hampshire shortly after 17:30 BST on Wednesday.

As well as bricks, glasses, tables and chairs were thrown at the crews from an upstairs window when they arrived.

Two girls, aged 13 and 14, have been arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in police custody.

They have also been held on suspicion of using threatening behaviour to cause harassment, alarm and distress.

'Beggars belief'

Police officers gained access to the house in Stranding Street and discovered the call had been a hoax, South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SCAS) said

SCAS said the crews were "extremely shaken" but not hurt.

A spokesman said: "It beggars belief what happened to our staff.

"What makes this even worse is that all the staff and vehicles we sent were diverted from local people in genuine pain and distress with real illnesses, real injuries and real emergencies by our equally frustrated and appalled control room team.

"So if you've been waiting longer for us this evening in the local area, this is the reason why."

SCAS said both the ambulance and rapid response car would need to be repaired.