Image copyright PA Image caption Dr Jane Barton was found guilty of serious professional misconduct in 2010 but no prosecutions were brought

The doctor who oversaw the practice of prescribing powerful painkillers at Gosport War Memorial Hospital was working in a "very inadequately resourced part of the health service".

More than 450 patients died after being given the drugs inappropriately, a report concluded last week.

A statement read out on behalf of Dr Jane Barton said she was a "doctor doing the best for her patients".

The report's findings have led to calls for an inquiry from families.

Dr Barton appeared outside her Gosport home where the statement was read out.

It said: "She has always maintained she was a hardworking, dedicated doctor - doing the best for her patients in a very inadequately resourced part of the health service.

"We ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time and she will be making no further comments."

The independent panel's report found there was a "disregard for human life" at the hospital from 1989 to 2000.