Teenage boy admits Testwood School stabbing
- 27 June 2018
A teenage boy has admitted stabbing a girl in the stomach as she queued at a school canteen during break-time.
The girl suffered a puncture wound in the attack at Testwood School in Totton, Hampshire, on 26 March.
Appearing by video link at Southampton Crown Court, the 16-year-old boy pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon and wounding with intent.
The case was adjourned for sentencing until 4 July.