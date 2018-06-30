Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened outside the Asda supermarket in Portland Terrace

A man who "inappropriately" touched several women outside a supermarket in Southampton city centre has been arrested.

Police received calls from members of the public that a man was "touching women's bottoms" outside an Asda store on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at about 16:50 BST in Portland Terrace.

The 36-year-old man has been released from custody but remains under investigation.