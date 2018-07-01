Image copyright Google Image caption The crash between the motorbike and a car happened at on Saturday in Newton Stacey

A motorcyclist died when he was in collision with a car at a crossroads in Hampshire.

The crash between the motorbike and a car happened at 13:40 BST on Saturday at a crossroads in Newton Stacey, Stockbridge.

An air ambulance crew was called in but the motorcyclist, aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hampshire Police have issued a witness appeal after the crash at the junction of the B3420 and Newton Lane.